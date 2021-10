Police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. on New Byhalia Road.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A pickup truck has crashed into a light pole in Collierville, according to the Collierville Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on New Byhalia Road in front of the Collierville Christian Church.

According to police, no one died as a result of the crash. There is no word on if anyone was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.