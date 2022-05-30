Memphis Police say fight in grocery store parking lot leads to shooting

Leenora Johnson, 42, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and more after the shooting Sunday outside Superlo on Lamar Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing attempted murder charges after police said she shot a woman in the middle of the afternoon in a grocery store parking lot.

Leenora Johnson, 42, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Memphis Police said they were called to the Superlo Foods in the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue just before 3 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022. They found a woman shot and she was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said it all started when the victim and a witness were walking to their vehicle, and Johnson pulled up and started an argument with the victim. According to the affidavit, video showed at one point, Johnson tried to hit the victim with her car. Police said Johnson got back in her car, grabbed a gun, and threatened to shoot. The witness told police they tried to get Johnson to leave, but she fired a shot, hitting the other woman, before leaving.

Police said they found Johnson in her car at Tunstall Street near Park Avenue, where she was taken into custody.

According to the police affidavit, the witness told police the two women had been feuding the last two months over a death in the family.