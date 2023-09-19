Man out on bond for murder shot and killed in Mississippi

Jerry Seamster was out on bond for several charges, including two counts of murder.

CLARKSDALE, Mississippi — According to the Coahoma County Sheriff's Office, a man who was on bond for murder was shot and killed in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a call Tuesday morning about a man in the hospital with gunshot wounds. The man, 32-year-old Jerry Seamster, later died from his injuries.

Seamster was originally set a $1 million dollar bond for two counts of murder, two counts of felony aggravated assault and a charge of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. At the time of the incident, his bond had been reduced to $100,000, officials said.