Man out on bond for murder shot and killed in Mississippi

CLARKSDALE, Mississippi — According to the Coahoma County Sheriff's Office, a man who was on bond for murder was shot and killed in Clarksdale, Mississippi.
The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a call Tuesday morning about a man in the hospital with gunshot wounds. The man, 32-year-old Jerry Seamster, later died from his injuries.
Seamster was originally set a $1 million dollar bond for two counts of murder, two counts of felony aggravated assault and a charge of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. At the time of the incident, his bond had been reduced to $100,000, officials said.
The sheriff's office is investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to contact the Coahoma County Sheriff's Office at 662-624-3085 or Major Gwin Muskin at 662-592-1395.