MPD investigating morning burglary at Summer Ave. tool store

Memphis Police officers responded to a burglary alarm just after 5 a.m. Sept. 13, 2023, at Northern Tool in the 5100 block of Southern Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after a burglary early Wednesday at a tool store on Summer Ave.

MPD officers responded to a burglary alarm just after 5 a.m. Sept. 13, 2023, at Northern Tool in the 5100 block of Southern Ave. When they got there, they found damage to a overhead door at the back of the business, and a pressure washer outside. They said the front of the store was also vandalized.

A witness told investigators after hearing a loud bang, he saw what were possibly a red Maxima and a white pickup. Officers went inside the business and looked for possible suspects inside and found front desk drawers open but no money taken.

The MPD report said video surveillance showed three men breaking in and stealing batteries, a vacuum, and two pressure washers – one of which was the one found outside. Investigators said the store manager is still inventorying just how much was taken, but it is estimated to be around $3,000 worth.