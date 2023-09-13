x
Crime

Man dead after shooting at Southeast Memphis apartment complex

At around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Memphis officers said they responded to a shooting at Dream Germantown Apartments.
Credit: ABC24

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), a man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Southeast Memphis Wednesday.

At around 10:00 p.m., Memphis officers said they responded to a shooting at Dream Germantown Apartments in the 7800 block of Silver Spur Cir N. 

A man was found pronounced dead on the scene, police said. 

No suspect information was given, according to police.

MPD encourages anyone with information about this incident to call 901-528-CASH with any tips.

