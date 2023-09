MPD said the woman believed to be the shooter ran away from the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to MPD, a shooting in Whitehaven left a man dead on Wednesday evening.

Police said they responded to a shooting in the 5200 block of Whiteplains Cv. around 7:30 p.m.

A man was taken to Regional One but did not survive his injuries, according to Memphis police.

The known suspect, a woman, ran away from the scene, police said.

MPD is asking anyone with information on this incident to call 901-528-CASH with tips.