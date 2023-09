At around 6:45 p.m., officers said they responded to a shooting in the 6100 block of Mt. Moriah.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), a man is seriously injured after a shooting in Southeast Memphis on Wednesday.

Police said they found a man shot, and he was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The suspect(s) drove away in a tan sedan, according to MPD.

Memphis police are encouraging anyone with information about this incident to call 901-528-CASH with tips.