Police investigating after Wynne student brings gun to campus

WYNNE, Ark. — Law enforcement is investigating after a student at the Wynne Primary School brought a handgun on campus Wednesday morning, school officials said.

According to a statement from the Wynne School District on Sept. 13, the handgun was found and confiscated before the school day began. Campus security and the Wynne Police Department responded to the situation after they were immediately notified, and there was no ongoing threat to anyone, the statement said.

The school district said it is cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation and will not comment further at this time due to confidentiality considerations under applicable law.