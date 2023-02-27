MPD looking for suspect with gray Impala after deadly Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) communicated at 7 p.m. on Monday night that a woman was shot and killed in the Hickory Hill area.
MPD said the incident took place on the 5900 block of Pebble Beach Avenue — not far from A.M. Wear Clothing store.
Police said the suspect drove a way in a gray Impala.
MPD said that this is an ongoing homicide investigation.
Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.