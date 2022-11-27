MPD looking for suspects that broke into cell phone store on Summer

Burglary of a Business Boost Mobile 5040 Summer Avenue, Suite #2 Report #2211011982ME MEMPHIS, TN – On November 25, 2022, at 6:32 am, officers responded to a Burglary at 5040 Summer Avenue at Boost Mobile. The video showed three unknown suspects breaking out a window to gain entry to the business. Once inside, they attempted to break into the business safe but were unsuccessful. One suspect used a crowbar and another suspect had a pair of bolt cutters. No arrest has been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation. Video of the suspects are posted below. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.