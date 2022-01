Officers responded to a shooting call just before 12:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Millbranch.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday near Whitehaven.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 12:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Millbranch. They found one man shot to death at the scene.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting and there is not suspect information.

Anyone who can help in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.