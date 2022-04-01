Dyersburg man charged with robbing pharmacy delivery driver

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man is making his first court appearance Tuesday, accused of robbing a woman making deliveries for a pharmacy.
38-year-old Jason Harris is charged with robbery.
Dyersburg Police said just before noon Monday, the woman told investigators she was making deliveries in the area of Jordan Street when a man approached her vehicle. She said the guy reached in and grabbed a bag of medication from her hands, then ran away.
Responding officers spotted the suspect, who was taken into custody and identified as Harris.