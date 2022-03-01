Wanted: Suspects caught on camera stealing $40,000 in clothing

Investigators said at least six suspects broke into the City Gear in the 2900 block of Lamar Avenue just before 7:00 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying the burglars who broke into a clothing store and stole $40,000 in merchandise.
Investigators said the suspects broke into the City Gear in the 2900 block of Lamar Avenue just before 7:00 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022. They said the suspects broke out the front window.
Video showed six people going inside, stealing $40,000 in Nike shoes and clothing.
Officers said the suspects were in a black Chevy Malibu and a dark SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Burglary/Business
City Gear
2926 Lamar Avenue
Report #2201000687ME
MEMPHIS, TN – On 01/03/2022 at 6:54 am, the suspects pulled up to the front of the business in a black Chevy Malibu and a dark SUV. The suspects broke the front window to the business and then took $40,000 worth of Nike shoes and assorted clothes. There are 6 suspects in total for this incident.
Investigators need your help in identifying the individuals responsible.
No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation.
Video of the suspects is attached.
***Please see suspect and suspect vehicle photos in the comment section***
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous.
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”.
If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Monday, January 3, 2022