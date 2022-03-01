Wanted: Suspects caught on camera stealing $40,000 in clothing

Burglary/Business City Gear 2926 Lamar Avenue Report #2201000687ME MEMPHIS, TN – On 01/03/2022 at 6:54 am, the suspects pulled up to the front of the business in a black Chevy Malibu and a dark SUV. The suspects broke the front window to the business and then took $40,000 worth of Nike shoes and assorted clothes. There are 6 suspects in total for this incident. Investigators need your help in identifying the individuals responsible. No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Video of the suspects is attached. ***Please see suspect and suspect vehicle photos in the comment section*** Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”