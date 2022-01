Officers were called to the shooting in the 2000 block of Burnham Avenue, west of Overton Crossing and east of the Frayser Library, just before 4:00 p.m. Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a gunman who they said shot and killed a woman in Frayser.

Officers were called to the shooting in the 2000 block of Burnham Avenue, west of Overton Crossing and east of the Frayser Library, just before 4:00 p.m.

Investigators said the woman died at the scene.

Police have not said what led to the shooting, but the suspect was seen driving a black Ford Focus.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.