Man charged with first-degree murder of girlfriend in Cordova New Year's Day

According to the police affidavit, Bryndon Smith told investigators he "accidentally" shot the woman while they were arguing in her car.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged in the shooting death of his girlfriend New Year’s Day.

Bryndon Smith is charged with first-degree murder in the death of the woman who has not been identified.

According to the police affidavit, investigators were called to the crash scene in the 8100 block of Walnut Grove Road in Cordova, just west of Germantown Parkway, just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 1, 2022. The call came in as a car that hit a pole.

When officers got there, they said they learned the woman had been shot in the car. She was taken to Baptist East in a private vehicle, and she died at the hospital.

Investigators said Bryndon Smith was at the scene, and said he had “accidentally shot” the woman after an argument.

When questioned back at the station, police said Smith told investigators he had been dating the woman for two years, and they had been in the woman’s car arguing. According to the affidavit, Smith told officers he had pulled out a gun and “accidentally” shot the woman.