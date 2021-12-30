Memphis Police officer charged with domestic assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to Memphis Police, there was a domestic violence altercation involving off-duty officer Larry Matthews, III. He was listed as a suspect and on Wednesday, December 29th, a warrant was issued charging Matthews with Domestic Assault-Bodily Harm and False Imprisonment.
Matthews turned himself in Thursday morning and was booked at the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar. He is currently out on bond until a court hearing on January 3rd.
Officer Larry Matthews III has been relieved of duty pending an ongoing internal investigation.
Larry Matthews III graduated from the Memphis Police Department on January 14, 2021, and is currently assigned to Tillman Station Uniform Patrol.
If at any time you feel threatened or are being abused, dial 9-1-1 immediately. You can also contact the Family Safety Center for help at 24-HOUR CRISIS LINE 901-800-6064. For more information visit www.familysafetycenter.org or call 901-222-4400.