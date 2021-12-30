Memphis Police officer charged with domestic assault

Thursday, Larry Matthews III turned himself in and is charged with domestic assault and false imprisonment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to Memphis Police, there was a domestic violence altercation involving off-duty officer Larry Matthews, III. He was listed as a suspect and on Wednesday, December 29th, a warrant was issued charging Matthews with Domestic Assault-Bodily Harm and False Imprisonment.

Matthews turned himself in Thursday morning and was booked at the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar. He is currently out on bond until a court hearing on January 3rd.

Officer Larry Matthews III has been relieved of duty pending an ongoing internal investigation.

Larry Matthews III graduated from the Memphis Police Department on January 14, 2021, and is currently assigned to Tillman Station Uniform Patrol.