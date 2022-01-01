Suspect wanted in stabbing at downtown gas station New Year's Day

Investigators said the stabbing happened at the Exxon in the 100 block of Danny Thomas Boulevard on January 1, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a News Year’s Day stabbing at a downtown gas station.

Investigators said the victim was at the Exxon in the 100 block of Danny Thomas Boulevard on January 1, 2022. Police said when the victim walked into the store, the suspect asked the victim if he knew him. They said the victim said no, that he was from Orange Mound.

According to police, witnesses said the suspect told the victim he was from North Memphis and pulled out a knife. Investigators said video showed the suspect stabbing the victim several times in the stomach.

The suspect is said to be 5’10” to 6’ tall and was wearing blue jeans with a black coat and black hoodie, with brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.