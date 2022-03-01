Memphis Police investigate shooting Monday morning in Raleigh

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Stowe Street just before 10:00 a.m. but could not find a victim. They later learned he had already been taken to hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot in Raleigh Monday morning.

Officers said they were first called to the 4000 block of Stowe Street just before 10:00 a.m. but could not find a victim.

Investigators said they later found out a man was taken to Methodist North Hospital by private vehicle. He was transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any information on suspects or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

At 9:53am, officers responded to a shooting at 4074 Stowe and did not locate a victim. Officers later were advised that a male victim from the shooting arrived at Meth. North by private vehicle. No suspect information. The investigation is ongoing. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 3, 2022