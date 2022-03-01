Memphis Police investigate shooting Monday morning in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot in Raleigh Monday morning.
Officers said they were first called to the 4000 block of Stowe Street just before 10:00 a.m. but could not find a victim.
Investigators said they later found out a man was taken to Methodist North Hospital by private vehicle. He was transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Police have not released any information on suspects or what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.