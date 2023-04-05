MPD: Man detained after another man found shot at gas station in downtown Memphis

MPD officers responded to a shooting call just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Marathon Gas Station in the 300 block of Poplar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a man has been detained after another man was found shot at a gas station in downtown Memphis.

MPD officers responded to a shooting call just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Marathon Gas Station in the 300 block of Poplar Ave., near Danny Thomas Blvd.

They found one man shot, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not yet said what led to the shooting or released information on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.