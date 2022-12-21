MPD investigating after person shot along I-40 Wednesday morning

Memphis Police said the victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic was backed up Wednesday afternoon along I-40 near Hollywood as Memphis Police investigated a person shot along the interstate.

MPD officers responded to a shooting call just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in the 1800 block of Covington Pike. They said they found a person shot, and they were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said they determined the shooting actually happened along the interstate on I-40 eastbound at Hollywood. Traffic was backed up along that area Wednesday afternoon as officers combed the area for evidence.

They have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.