Man arrested and charged for deadly shooting of Christian Saulsberry

WALLS, Miss — The 24-year-old charged with the murder of professional running back and Southaven native Christian Saulsberry has been arrested by the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Memphis police arrested Mark McDaniel at his residence on Saturday afternoon. McDaniel is charged with 2nd degree murder and will be extradited to DeSoto County, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.

Saulsberry, who recently completed one season with Canadian football team the Edmonton Elks, was shot in the abdomen and leg while at a party in the 7400 block of Church Road in Walls, Mississippi around 3 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Desoto County Sheriff's Office.

The Edmonton Elks released a statement describing the team as "devastated" after learning of Saulsberry's passing:

"First and foremost, our hearts go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time. Our condolences are also extended to his friends, including the many teammates and coaches both here in Edmonton and elsewhere, that he impacted throughout his football career.

Christian's contributions to our football team both on the field and in our locker room were significant during his one season with the green and gold. His positivity and energy for life will be dearly missed."

