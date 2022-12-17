Arkansas police: Dead child found in Arkansas home, second child found injured

Arkansas police said two suspects are now charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor.

LEE COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of a dead 6-year-old boy was found buried below a home in Lee County and a 6-year-old girl was found injured around 11 p.m. on Friday night, according to Arkansas State Police.

The girl has been transported to a Memphis hospital and is reportedly in stable condition, according to Arkansas police. Agents are investigating her injuries, which are believed to be burns of the scalp.

Two people have been arrested and are being held in the Lee County jail — 33-year-old Nathan Bridges and 28-year-old Ashely Roland, who is the mother of the two children, according to Arkansas police.

Arkansas police said both of these suspects are now charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor.