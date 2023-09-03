x
MPD: One killed, one injured in shooting near Raleigh-Frayser area

MPD officers responded to a shooting in the area of New Allen and Scenic Highway about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are investigating after a deadly double shooting near the Raleigh and Frayser areas.

MPD officers responded to a shooting in the area of New Allen and Scenic Highway about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night, March 8, 2023. They found two men shot. One of the men died at the scene, the other was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

