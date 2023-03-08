Two detained after juvenile shot in downtown Memphis

MPD officers responded to a shooting just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, in the 200 block of Madison Ave. near B.B. King Blvd., not far from AutoZone Park.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police say two people have been detained after a juvenile was shot Wednesday in downtown Memphis.

MPD officers responded to a shooting just before 1 p.m. on March 8, 2023, in the 200 block of Madison Ave. near B.B. King Blvd., not far from AutoZone Park. They found a male juvenile shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said two people have been detained on the scene, but they have not released any other information on suspects.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.