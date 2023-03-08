MPD searching for suspect after overnight shooting in East Memphis

MPD officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Briarwood at midnight on Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the person who shot a man overnight in East Memphis.

MPD officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Briarwood at midnight on March 8, 2023. They found a man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said preliminary information indicates the victim and shooter knew each other.

They have not released any other information on a suspect.