MPD: Two boys injured in shooting in downtown Memphis

Memphis Police said the suspects were in a white Dodge sedan with white rims.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said two boys were shot in downtown Memphis Tuesday afternoon.

MPD officers responded to two related scenes near Butler Ave. and Allen St. about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. They said one scene was in the 200 block of East G.E. Patterson and the other in the 200 block of E. Butler.

They found two boys, ages not given, shot. They were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting. They said the suspects were in a white Dodge sedan with white rims.