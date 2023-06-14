One dead after Orange Mound shooting, MPD Chief responds to scene

Memphis Police said the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a shooting in Orange Mound Wednesday, according to Memphis Police, and the scene prompted a response from Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis.

At 12:56 pm, officers responded to a man down call at Spottswood Avenue near Buntyn Street, Memphis Police said. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Our crew on the scene spotted Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis, as well as other high-ranking MPD officers, respond to the crime.