MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One girl is now in critical condition and fighting for her life after being shot by another male child.

According to Memphis Police Department, the male shot himself after allegedly shooting the young girl. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers responded to the Whitehaven shooting in the 4700 block of Haven Ct. on Saturday, April 22 at 6:55 p.m.

The children's relationship is unclear at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.