Memphis police searching for suspects after three separate shootings on Saturday

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that there were three separate shootings on Saturday with no suspect information available to disclose to the public.

Officers said they responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 5800 block of 3rd Cove. One man was found and taken to non-critical condition in Regional One. Another man was transported to critical in Regional One where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to MPD.

MPD said another shooting happened in the 3800 block of Blue Jay Road. Officers said they responded at around 8:30 p.m. and that one man was taken to critical in Regional One.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

About 10 minutes later, officers responded to the 3200 block of Spring Valley Cove, according to MPD. One person was taken to critical condition at Regional Once, according to MPD.

This is also an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

