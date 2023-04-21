MPD: No suspect yet after person shot while fixing their car in parking lot

The victim was shot April 16 at a parking lot off W. Raines Road. They were parked in the lot performing maintenance on their car.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot while performing maintenance on their car off W. Raines Road.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened April 16, before 3:30 p.m. The victim was with two other people, who were helping them with the car maintenance.

Police say the victim heard the sound of several gunshots coming from the street behind them. One of these gunshots struck the victim.

Footage from nearby cameras showed two men in a white Volkswagen Jetta. The car has a sunroof and a black gas cap cover. The driver of the car appeared to be wearing a blue shirt, and the passenger who fired the shots from a handgun with an extended magazine, was wearing a black shirt with a white image.

The driver was seen heading westbound on Raines toward Westmont Road.