12-year-old boy dead in overnight Orange Mound shooting, police confirm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 12-year-old boy has died after an overnight shooting in Orange Mound.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were called to 1013 Haynes St. just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday where they found the boy shot.
Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
No suspect information was released and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any tips that can help police investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
