12-year-old boy dead in overnight Orange Mound shooting, police confirm

Officers found the boy shot on Haynes Street just before 2:30 a.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 12-year-old boy has died after an overnight shooting in Orange Mound.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were called to 1013 Haynes St. just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday where they found the boy shot.

Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

No suspect information was released and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any tips that can help police investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

At 2:26 am this morning, officers made the scene of a shooting at 1013 Haynes St. and located a male shot. The victim was xported to LeBonheur critical and was pronounced deceased. There is no suspect information. The investigation is ongoing. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 25, 2021