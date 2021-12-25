x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

12-year-old boy dead in overnight Orange Mound shooting, police confirm

Officers found the boy shot on Haynes Street just before 2:30 a.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 12-year-old boy has died after an overnight shooting in Orange Mound.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were called to 1013 Haynes St. just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday where they found the boy shot.

Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

No suspect information was released and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any tips that can help police investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Related Articles

In Other News

One dead and two in critical condition after multi-car accident by Starry Nights