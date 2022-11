Memphis Police said the suspect was last seen on Winchester Road near Knight Arnold Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are looking for a woman responsible for robbing a cell phone store near Parkway Village Tuesday morning.

At 11:56 am, MPD said officers responded to a business robbery at 4618 Winchester Road, a Cricket Wireless location.

The suspect was a Black female wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans. She was last seen westbound on Winchester toward Knight Road.

MPD is still investigating the incident.