People fed up with violent crime in Memphis hit the streets

The Anti-Violence Unity Walk brought community members and leaders, city government, and law enforcement together in show of support and advocacy

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — When it comes to violent crimes, the city of Memphis is saying enough is enough.

Side by side, community members, leaders, city government, and law enforcement marched together in the Anti-Violence Unity Walk. Some wore t-shirts and masks to remember loved ones they lost due to violent crimes.

The group is advocating for justice and support for victims' families, stiff punishment on those who commit violent crimes, and a second chance for offenders who want to turn their life around. Organizers say the one and half mile walk is more than just a march. It's a statement.

"Many people get frustrated and say there's no need to march anymore. Marching is not the end result. It's only part of a larger strategy. The community needs to know that people are paying attention," said DeAndre Brown with Lifeline to Success.

"This is real. This is not a parade. This is about saving our children. If I could say one thing...no more. No more dying. No more nothing. We want to save our children," said Stevie Moore, Founder and President of Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives.

Marchers also listened to concerns from the community. They say they are stronger together, and it'll take a community effort to see real change.