Photos, video released of suspect vehicle in Christ Church leader's death

Memphis Police is looking for the silver SUV in connection with the death of Stephen Pearl on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Days after a robbery turned assault critically injured, and later killed, a Memphis church leader outside of his home, Memphis Police released photos and a video showing the car involved in the murder.

On May 6, 2023, at 6 a.m. Christ Church Memphis leader Stephen Pearl was cleaning out his 2020 Dodge Ram in front of his home on the 700 block of Watson Street when a 2002 Suzuki XL7 drives by and makes a U-turn, Memphis Police said.

When the vehicle approached Pearl, police say two men got out and pointed a handgun at him in an attempt to rob him. One man then hit Pearl in the head with the gun. Pearl fell to the ground and the men went through his pockets. The Silver Suzuki then turns around and picks up the two men and then drives southbound on Watson toward Park Avenue.

Homicide 712 Watson Report #2305022425ME MEMPHIS, TN – On May 6, 2023, at 6:00 am Stephen Pearl was cleaning out his... Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Pearl was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead two days later.

The Christ Church Memphis congregation shared kind words after confirming Pearl's passing.

"He touched our lives in countless ways with his Christ-centered selflessness, a temperament that always went the extra mile, and deep love of people," Christ Church Memphis said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Crime Stoppers announced a $12,000 reward for information leading to the suspects' arrest Wednesday.

Family and friends collected $10,000. That amount alongside the usual $2,000 available from Crime Stoppers in homicide cases, makes the award a total of $12,000.