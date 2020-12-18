x
Crime

Police investigating armed robbery at Gibson's Donuts

Memphis' most iconic donut shop in East Memphis robbed overnight
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for three men who robbed Gibson's Donuts on Mt. Moriah in East Memphis overnight.

Owner Don DeWeese told Local 24 News, the armed robbery happened around 1:30 Friday morning.  At the time of the robbery there were 10 employees in the store.  No one was hurt.

DeWeese says the suspects were in and out in 45 seconds.  He says cash was taken from the office, then ran.

Credit: Gibson's Donuts

DeWeese says Gibson's was robbed twice within a week about 15 years ago, but, says that turned out to be an inside job.

He says Gibson's Donuts is open for business.

