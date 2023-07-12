Woman charged with robbing retired MPD officer as he was lying dead in his driveway, say police

The affidavit said Shuntae Daniels transferred $1,500 to herself from Lesure's phone, spending the money on shoes, hair, and nails.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis police officer Mark Lesure was found dead after he collapsed in his driveway Sunday, July 9, and now days later, a woman who was seen on video stealing from Lesure while he was lying unresponsive in his driveway is behind bars.

Shuntae Daniels was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property in the amount of $1,000 to $2,500 and theft of identity.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to a man down call Sunday, July 9 in the 4000 block of Falcon Rd. Lesure was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators gather surveillance footage while at the scene. According to an affidavit, surveillance video showed Daniels arriving with Lesure to his home. Lesure is then seen collapsing in the driveway, the affidavit said.

Shortly after, video shows Daniels running into Lesure's home with one phone in her hand, but then exiting the home with a second phone, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said video shows Lesure making a call, and she can be heard on video saying, "We are going to see who knows the law."

Investigators informed MPD of their findings, and MPD said dispatch received a 911 hang call near Lesure's residence around the same time that surveillance video showed Daniels making a phone call, the affidavit said.

Investigators traced the MPD call back to Daniels phone number, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said investigators went searching for Daniels at her child's father's house Tuesday, July11, but they had no luck finding her.

Daniels later went to the Homicide office located at 170 N. Main St. to give a statement, the affidavit said.

In her statement, Daniels said she and Lesure had an argument when she arrived at his house, and she demanded that he give her gas money, the affidavit said. Daniels then told investigators that Lesure went inside his home, and when he was walking out with $10 in his hand, he collapsed in the driveway, the affidavit said.

Daniels then told investigators that she went inside Lesure's home and stole his Samsung cellphone and his wallet, which had $100 in it, the affidavit said. She then left out of the home, and walked over to Lesure's body, went through his pockets, and took the $10 that was laying on the grouind, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Daniels later transferred $1,500 to herself from Lesure's phone, making several $200 transfers. She told investigators she spent the money on shoes, the hair salon, and getting her nails done, keeping leftover cash.