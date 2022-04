The incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. Saturday night, according to Memphis police.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department said Sunday a man was robbed at knife point near Beale Street Saturday evening.

According to police, the victim reported the incident from his hotel room on Beale Street around 6:40 p.m.

The victim said he was robbed at knifepoint, but does not know exactly where the incident occurred.