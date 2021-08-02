SCSO identifies teen shot & killed in southeast Shelby County Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Sunday afternoon's deadly shooting in southeast Shelby County.
18-year-old Preston Williams was the victim in the shooting at the Ashland Lakes Apartments on Shakespeare Drive off Stateline Road.
There is still no suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in southeast Shelby County.
The shooting happened about 2:15 p.m. in the 5500 block of Shakespeare Drive. They found one person dead at the scene. Details on the victim or suspects have not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.