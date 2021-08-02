SCSO identifies teen shot & killed in southeast Shelby County Sunday

The shooting happened about 2:15 p.m. in the 5500 block of Shakespeare Drive.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Sunday afternoon's deadly shooting in southeast Shelby County.

18-year-old Preston Williams was the victim in the shooting at the Ashland Lakes Apartments on Shakespeare Drive off Stateline Road.

SCSO detectives have identified the victim from yesterday’s shooting at the Ashland Lakes Apartments off Stateline Road as 18-year-old Preston Williams. Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) February 8, 2021

There is still no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in southeast Shelby County.

The shooting happened about 2:15 p.m. in the 5500 block of Shakespeare Drive. They found one person dead at the scene. Details on the victim or suspects have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

SCSO is on the scene of a shooting at approximately 2:15 pm at the 5500 block of Shakespeare Drive in southeast Shelby County. One person has been pronounced deceased. A homicide investigation is underway. If anyone knows any information, call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH. pic.twitter.com/UlADISL6mK — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) February 7, 2021