x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Crime

SCSO identifies teen shot & killed in southeast Shelby County Sunday

The shooting happened about 2:15 p.m. in the 5500 block of Shakespeare Drive.
Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Sunday afternoon's deadly shooting in southeast Shelby County.

18-year-old Preston Williams was the victim in the shooting at the Ashland Lakes Apartments on Shakespeare Drive off Stateline Road.

There is still no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

-------------------

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in southeast Shelby County.

The shooting happened about 2:15 p.m. in the 5500 block of Shakespeare Drive. They found one person dead at the scene. Details on the victim or suspects have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
CrimeStoppers Memphis
February 5, 2021 HOMICIDE Cedric Birdsong was leaving a convenience store about 6:20 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 when he was approached by a man with a face covering. The man shot him at pointblank range. Ridgeway Station officers responded to the crime at the Raines Mart, 5915 E. Raines...
Crimestopmem |Feb 05, 2021

Related Articles