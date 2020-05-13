WANTED: Searcy murder suspect believed to be in Memphis area

18-year-old Robert Hurd is wanted in the death of 38-year-old Eric Kalas on April 29th.

SEARCY, Ark. — Searcy Police are on the hunt for an 18-year-old murder suspect believed to be in the Memphis area.

Investigators say 18-year-old Robert Hurd is wanted in the death of 38-year-old Eric Kalas. Kalas was found shot several times about 2:15 p.m. April 29th on Randall Drive in Searcy. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Hurd faces charges of capital murder class y felony, aggravated robbery class y felony, and theft of property class d felony. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. He is currently out on bond on charges of attempted murder in a separate case.

Hurd is described as a black male, 5’10” about 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.