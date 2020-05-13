x
WANTED: Searcy murder suspect believed to be in Memphis area

18-year-old Robert Hurd is wanted in the death of 38-year-old Eric Kalas on April 29th.
Credit: Searcy Police

SEARCY, Ark. — Searcy Police are on the hunt for an 18-year-old murder suspect believed to be in the Memphis area.

Investigators say 18-year-old Robert Hurd is wanted in the death of 38-year-old Eric Kalas. Kalas was found shot several times about 2:15 p.m. April 29th on Randall Drive in Searcy. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Hurd faces charges of capital murder class y felony, aggravated robbery class y felony, and theft of property class d felony. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. He is currently out on bond on charges of attempted murder in a separate case.

Hurd is described as a black male, 5’10” about 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on Hurd’s whereabouts is asked to call the Searcy Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 501-279-1038. 

