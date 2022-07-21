Shelby County D.A. seeks to try teen as adult with murder of Memphis faith leader

“Due to the facts of this case and this offender’s criminal history, I am seeking transfer of this case to adult court,” said Amy Weirich in a news release.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday it will seek to have the 15-year-old accused in the carjacking and murder of a Memphis faith leader tried as an adult.

The D.A.’s office said a notice of intent to seek transfer is being submitted to the Juvenile Court. Under the law, teens ages 14 to 17 charged with serious crimes can be transferred to adult court.

15-year-old Miguel Andrade is charged with first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, carjacking, especially aggravated robbery, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams, a longtime pastor recently promoted into United Methodist Church leadership, was shot and killed in Whitehaven Monday afternoon. An affidavit read in court Wednesday said Andrade fired several shots from Rev. Eason-Williams' driver side after she refused to get out of her car. The affidavit said Andrade then pulled the reverend out of her Infiniti and drove it way.

Hours later, around midnight Monday in Cordova, the same affidavit said Andrade and another teenager were involved in a carjacking of another woman. Court documents said the juveniles drove away in that woman's Chevy before crashing it moments later on Larry Lane in Berclair. After authorities tracked down the accused teenagers nearby the area, court documents said investigators found the reverend's stolen Infiniti key in Andrade's right front pocket.