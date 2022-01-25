Suspects wanted after man killed in early morning shooting at airport area gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the shooters after a deadly shooting at a gas station in the airport area.
Officers were called to the scene at the Marathon gas station in the 3400 block of Lamar Avenue about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday. They found one man shot and dead at the scene.
Investigators said the suspects took off in a dark-color sedan.
They have not said what led to the shooting or released the identity of the victim.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.