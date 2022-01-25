Suspects wanted after man killed in early morning shooting at airport area gas station

Officers were called to the scene at the Marathon gas station in the 3400 block of Lamar Avenue about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the shooters after a deadly shooting at a gas station in the airport area.

Officers were called to the scene at the Marathon gas station in the 3400 block of Lamar Avenue about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday. They found one man shot and dead at the scene.

Investigators said the suspects took off in a dark-color sedan.

They have not said what led to the shooting or released the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.