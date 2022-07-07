x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Shots fired, car stolen at Baptist Hospital, MPD says

Memphis Police said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. Thursday at the hospital's Walnut Grove location.
Credit: frender - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two suspects who carjacked a person and fired shots at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis Thursday. 

MPD said around 3 p.m., officers received a call to Baptist Hospital on Walnut Grove Road where a victim had been carjacked. 

The two suspects fired shots, but no one was struck. 

Preliminary information is the two suspects were Black men with guns occupying a red Toyota Corolla. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

MPD said those with tips should call 901-528-CASH.

RELATED: Suspect shot by deputies in late July 4 incident in Cordova identified

RELATED: Ex-'Cheer' star Harris gets 12 years for seeking photos, sex

RELATED: Man charged in multiple Memphis Uber and Lyft carjacking cases

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Investigators say two men who died at Marshall County gas station shot each other