Shots fired, car stolen at Baptist Hospital, MPD says

Memphis Police said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. Thursday at the hospital's Walnut Grove location.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two suspects who carjacked a person and fired shots at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis Thursday.

MPD said around 3 p.m., officers received a call to Baptist Hospital on Walnut Grove Road where a victim had been carjacked.

The two suspects fired shots, but no one was struck.

Preliminary information is the two suspects were Black men with guns occupying a red Toyota Corolla.

The investigation is ongoing.