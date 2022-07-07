Shots fired, car stolen at Baptist Hospital, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two suspects who carjacked a person and fired shots at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis Thursday.
MPD said around 3 p.m., officers received a call to Baptist Hospital on Walnut Grove Road where a victim had been carjacked.
The two suspects fired shots, but no one was struck.
Preliminary information is the two suspects were Black men with guns occupying a red Toyota Corolla.
The investigation is ongoing.
MPD said those with tips should call 901-528-CASH.