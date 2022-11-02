x
Shots fired near school in Whitehaven leads to lockdown

Freedom Prep High put the campus on lockdown as a precaution, and then school dismissed early once the scene was cleared by MPD.
Credit: Björn Wylezich - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shots fired in a Whitehaven neighborhood led to a lockdown at a school Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Police said about 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots being fired in the 800 block of Brownlee Rd., not far from Freedom Prep High School. MPD investigators said property was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured.

Freedom Prep High put the campus on lockdown as a precaution, and then school dismissed early once the scene was cleared by MPD.

Investigators said the investigation is ongoing. Suspect information has not been released.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

