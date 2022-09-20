Man arrested for beating another man in the head with a hammer in Southaven

PRESS RELEASE On 09/20/22 at approximately 11:40am, we received a call about an aggravated assault at Abacus Staffing, located at 231 Goodman Road E. A male party was on the scene, beating another male in the head with a hammer. Officers responding to the scene learned that the suspect left the building on foot and was located shortly thereafter and taken into custody at Southcrest Parkway near Goodman Road. The victim had a large laceration on his head and was transported to Baptist Desoto by EMS. The suspect, Randall Kyles, is being charged with Aggravated Assault/Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon. Major Seth Kern Investigative Services Unit Southaven Police Department