Man arrested for beating another man in the head with a hammer in Southaven

Randall Kyles is charged with aggravated assault/attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police said a man has been arrested and charged after attacking another man with a hammer.
Southaven police were called to Abacus Staffing in the 200 block of Goodman Road E. about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said they learned a man had walked away after beating another man in the head with a hammer. The victim was taken to Baptist Desoto to be treated for a large laceration on his head.
Police said the suspect, Randall Kyles, was arrested a short time later at Southcrest Parkway near Goodman Road.
Kyles is charged with aggravated assault/attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
PRESS RELEASE
On 09/20/22 at approximately 11:40am, we received a call about an aggravated assault at Abacus Staffing, located at 231 Goodman Road E. A male party was on the scene, beating another male in the head with a hammer. Officers responding to the scene learned that the suspect left the building on foot and was located shortly thereafter and taken into custody at Southcrest Parkway near Goodman Road. The victim had a large laceration on his head and was transported to Baptist Desoto by EMS. The suspect, Randall Kyles, is being charged with Aggravated Assault/Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.
Major Seth Kern
Investigative Services Unit
Southaven Police DepartmentPosted by Southaven Police Department on Wednesday, September 21, 2022