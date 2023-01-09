Memphis community reacts to St. George's alum's tragic death in Fort Worth

Wes Smith, a junior finance major, was shot and killed in Fort Worth, Texas.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early in the morning on September 1, Wes Smith, a St. George’s alum, was shot and killed in Fort Worth, Texas near seventh street, just over two miles from Texas Christian University, where Smith was a junior finance major.

Smith started at TCU a couple years ago. He joined the Kappa Sigma fraternity, studied finance and joined the TCU football team.



He began at St. George's in pre-kindergarten. In his time at the school, Smith played basketball, football and lacrosse. He was also student body president his senior year of high school and active in multiple different organizations at school.

Smith leaves behind two brothers, parents, teammates and friends.

Smith's family released this statement today:

"Wes was truly an amazing and loving son, brother, cousin, and friend to so many. We are heartbroken by his passing and ask for the space to grieve during this terribly difficult time."

One of his teammates sent ABC24 this message tonight:

"Wes was a down to earth person," Kyle Gasaway said. "He could light up a room with his presence alone. He cared for everyone and loved very hard. He had a great amount of perseverance and never gave up on any task in front of him. He also was a man of God and acted that out. He was a very good friend and a genuine soul this world needed."

The head of St. George's also provided a statement.

"Wes was a special young man," Timothy Gibson said. "Wes was a light in the lives of so many people, more than he likely even knew."



21-year-old Matthew Dekenneth Purdy Jr. was arrested and charged with Smith's murder. Purdy Jr. was found shortly after Smith was taken to the hospital.

An arrest warrant lists that Purdy Jr. admitted to not knowing Smith and shooting him three times. Purdy Jr. was on probation in Tarrant County for aggravated robbery at the time.

St. George's Timothy Gibson asked for thoughts and prayers for the Smith family.