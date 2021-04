Memphis Police have not yet said what led to the shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was found shot to death overnight.

It happened about midnight in the 5000 block of Village Woods Drive, not far from Airways Boulevard and E. Holmes Road.

Officers found one man dead at the scene. They have not said what led to the shooting.

One man has been detained.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.