Suspects who stole 40 boxes of air compressors arrested by MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police department have arrested two men in connection to a boxcar robbery that happened Monday around 10pm.
18-yer-old Ronnino Nelson and 26-year-old Xavier Pendleton, were arrested for the burglary.
The burglary happened near Beebee Avenue, where MPD says the two men were putting boxes into a tan truck. The boxes contained air compressors, according to MPD. They found about 40 boxes of compressors between the suspects car and the scene of the burglary.
MPD also found a stolen gun in the suspects truck.
Nelson has been charged with burglary and Pendleton has been charged with burglary and theft of property, according to MPD.