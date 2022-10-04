Suspects who stole 40 boxes of air compressors arrested by MPD

Two men have been arrested in connection with a boxcar burglary in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police department have arrested two men in connection to a boxcar robbery that happened Monday around 10pm.

18-yer-old Ronnino Nelson and 26-year-old Xavier Pendleton, were arrested for the burglary.

The burglary happened near Beebee Avenue, where MPD says the two men were putting boxes into a tan truck. The boxes contained air compressors, according to MPD. They found about 40 boxes of compressors between the suspects car and the scene of the burglary.

MPD also found a stolen gun in the suspects truck.