Suspects on the run after stealing $30,000 worth of items from Cooper-Young business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a Cooper-Young business was broken into early Monday morning.

Police said they responded Monday morning to a burglary at L.R. Clothier Tailored Clothing in the 600 block of South Cooper Street. Police said a neighbor called about a broken window and clothing scattered in the parking lot. The owner, James Davis, showed up and let officers in. They found clothes racks empty, the cash register open, and several things knocked over inside.

Davis told police about $30,000 in merchandise had been stolen.

Police said a neighboring business has video about 1:30 a.m. of an unknown white pickup backed up to the clothier. There is no description from police of the suspects.

“Disappointed, but not discouraged,” said Davis in a news release. “I've overcome other challenges and obstacles. This will just be another one.” Davis said he had planned to launch a new collection Monday.