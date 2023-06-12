Suspects arrested after forcing woman into prostitution, Shelby County court records say

Taquita Hughes, 27, and John Hammond, 31, were charged with trafficking for a commercial act. Hughes and Hammond are scheduled to appear in court Monday, June 12.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested over the weekend after a victim told police she was taken from St. Louis, Missouri and brought to Memphis three months ago and forced into prostitution.

Taquita Hughes, 27, and John Hammond, 31, were charged with trafficking for a commercial act.

According to an affidavit, the victim told police that she met Hughes and Hammond in St. Louis. Hughes and Hammond brought the victim to Memphis, forcing her to have sex for money and to make a minimum of $1,000 per day, the affidavit said.

The victim told police she feared for her life and that she was scared to go back home because Hughes and Hammond threatened her, took her ID, and told her they knew where she lived.

Officers found text messages in the victim's phone about Hughes setting up sex for the victim and collecting money from the victim for sex acts, the affidavit said.