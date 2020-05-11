Suspects wanted after 32 vehicles were broken into in Olive Branch parking lot

It happened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Sephora warehouse in the 8500 block of Nail Road.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — Olive Branch Police are trying to find the suspects who broke into more than two dozen vehicles in a warehouse parking lot.

It happened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Sephora warehouse in the 8500 block of Nail Road. Officers responded to a report of an auto burglary in progress, and found four men running toward a gray pickup, possibly a Dodge Ram. The suspects took off westbound on Highway 78.

Investigators say 32 vehicles in the warehouse parking lot had been broken into.