Suspects wanted after 32 vehicles were broken into in Olive Branch parking lot

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — Olive Branch Police are trying to find the suspects who broke into more than two dozen vehicles in a warehouse parking lot.
It happened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Sephora warehouse in the 8500 block of Nail Road. Officers responded to a report of an auto burglary in progress, and found four men running toward a gray pickup, possibly a Dodge Ram. The suspects took off westbound on Highway 78.
Investigators say 32 vehicles in the warehouse parking lot had been broken into.
Anyone with information is asked to call Olive Branch Police Department at 662-892-9400 or DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-8477.